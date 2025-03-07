Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,245,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,677,000 after buying an additional 3,640,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,909,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,412,000 after acquiring an additional 261,806 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,063,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 213,617 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,321.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 477,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.