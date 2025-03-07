Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 86,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,390,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0 %

XOM stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.