Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Ferroglobe by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 122,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 76,337 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $5,605,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 4.1 %

GSM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.95. 840,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,911. The company has a market cap of $741.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

