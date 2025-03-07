FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Director Sells $57,784.81 in Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) Director Tim Hwang sold 51,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $57,784.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,655,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,270.96. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 56,795 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $69,289.90.

Shares of FiscalNote stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

NOTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital lifted their target price on FiscalNote from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FiscalNote by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in FiscalNote by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

