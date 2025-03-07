Foundation Wealth Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after buying an additional 681,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,353,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,734,000 after buying an additional 348,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,838,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $263.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.92 and a one year high of $317.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.