Foundation Wealth Management LLC Invests $484,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Walt Disney makes up about 0.4% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,151,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,310,539,000 after buying an additional 2,765,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after buying an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,142,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

