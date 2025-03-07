Foundry Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,990,000 after purchasing an additional 417,635 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after purchasing an additional 422,706 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after purchasing an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,474,000 after purchasing an additional 265,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
