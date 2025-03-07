Foundry Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

