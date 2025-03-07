Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 255 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,187,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 552.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $292.60 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

