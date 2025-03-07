Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,507,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,143,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 739,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

