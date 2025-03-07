Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

