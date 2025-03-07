Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,926,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after buying an additional 646,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VV stock opened at $263.54 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.01 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

