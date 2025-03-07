Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 501 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of NVO opened at $87.95 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

