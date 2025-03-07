Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,399 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

