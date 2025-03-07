Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 98357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Fresnillo Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.88.

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.