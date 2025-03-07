Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 673,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 134,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
