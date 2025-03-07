Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

