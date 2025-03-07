Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Galliford Try had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 2.04%.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

Galliford Try stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 382 ($4.92). 240,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,059. The firm has a market cap of £378.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 376.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.50. Galliford Try has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($2.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.22).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

About Galliford Try

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.