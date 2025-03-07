GAP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 29,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 104% compared to the average volume of 14,264 call options.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,081,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,108. GAP has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 123,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $3,252,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,696,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,996,606.08. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $6,045,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,752 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,183.36. The trade was a 19.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GAP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAP

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.