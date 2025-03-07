GAP’s (GAP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GAP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Stock Down 1.6 %

GAP stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. GAP has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.36.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $6,045,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,183.36. This represents a 19.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 123,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $3,252,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,696,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,996,606.08. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.