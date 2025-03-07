GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

