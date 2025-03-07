Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $538.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.17, for a total transaction of $272,651.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,410.24. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,496,119. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

