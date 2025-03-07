GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.43), Zacks reports. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million.

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $409.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.34. GeoPark has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

