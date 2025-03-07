Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,506 ($19.41) and last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.38), with a volume of 427351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,472 ($18.97).

Georgia Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £582.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,118.90.

Get Georgia Capital alerts:

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a net margin of 58.75% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Georgia Capital

In other news, insider Maria Chatti-Gautier bought 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,956.93 ($54,068.21). 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Georgia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.