Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GAINZ opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

