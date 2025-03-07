GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) shares rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 263,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average daily volume of 47,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GMV Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.35.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

