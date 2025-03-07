Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 101,705 shares.The stock last traded at $33.54 and had previously closed at $33.60.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $874.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEM. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 70,854 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18,027.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

