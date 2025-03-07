Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at UBS Group

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $104.47. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $4,761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,727.04. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.