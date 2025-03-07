Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.67. Grifols shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 115,500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Grifols alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRFS

Grifols Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grifols by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,959 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth $1,043,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000.

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.