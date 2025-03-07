Guggenheim Upgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Strong-Buy

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $4.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.64. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 282,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 101,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 67,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 488,623 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

