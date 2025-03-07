Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $187.90 Million Stock Position in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,083 shares during the period. Hartford Core Bond ETF accounts for 17.2% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned about 0.69% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $187,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $437,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,763,000.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HCRB opened at $35.06 on Friday. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

