Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.50 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.