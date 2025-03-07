Haven Private LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWK stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.38.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

