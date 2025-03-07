Haven Private LLC Acquires Shares of 6,002 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,002 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

