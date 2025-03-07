Haven Private LLC Buys New Stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) accounts for about 2.0% of Haven Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Haven Private LLC owned about 0.08% of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $10,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $8,359,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $4,378,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at $5,056,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $18.36 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

