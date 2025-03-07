Haven Private LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,392 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.