Haven Private LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

