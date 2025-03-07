Haven Private LLC Takes Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

PINK stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

