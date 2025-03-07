Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.23. 52,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,633,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 204.68 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,714.33. This represents a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $1,677,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,697.58. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,991 shares of company stock worth $2,607,137 over the last three months. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,905,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,071 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

