Herman E. Bulls Purchases 10,000 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,808.01. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.58 million, a PE ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 2.37. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 1,894,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 296,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,606,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 132,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 610,229 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.34.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

