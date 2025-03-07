Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.2 billion-$33.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.5 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.280-0.340 EPS.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance
HPE stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $24.66.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,896. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- These 3 Iconic Brands Just Announced Bigger Dividend Payouts
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Zscaler: Bullish Pressure Builds, Rapid Price Increase Expected
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 4 EV Stocks Facing Uncertainty—Which Ones Will Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.