Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.2 billion-$33.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.5 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.280-0.340 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,896. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.