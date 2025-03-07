Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.19. 426,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,585,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.22 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Himax Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

