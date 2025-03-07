Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.42 and last traded at $39.22. Approximately 8,825,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 12,917,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 85,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $2,653,246.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,566,875.86. This represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $2,314,121.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,896.72. The trade was a 41.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062,011 shares of company stock valued at $36,892,724 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

