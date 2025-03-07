Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 37.94%.

Hippo Price Performance

Shares of HIPO opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.50. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Hippo

In related news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $55,354.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,624.72. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Stienstra sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $69,916.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,632.96. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,383 shares of company stock worth $2,574,135. Insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

