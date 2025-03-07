Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $383,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $211.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

