HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Down 6.4 %
HUBCW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 46,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
