HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Down 6.4 %

HUBCW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 46,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

