Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

