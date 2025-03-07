Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFEB. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS:PFEB opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

