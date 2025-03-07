Insider Buying: AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CFO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) CFO Conor B. Tierney acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,528.80. This represents a 16.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AEye Stock Down 4.7 %

LIDR opened at $0.62 on Friday. AEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.84.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 17,554.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

