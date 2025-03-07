Insider Buying: BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Director Acquires 22,753 Shares of Stock

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) Director Simon H. Stertzer acquired 22,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $52,331.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,602 shares in the company, valued at $93,384.60. This trade represents a 127.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioCardia Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.28. BioCardia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

